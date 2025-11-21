Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 7% – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.0790. 454,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,231,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Arvinas Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $739.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. The trade was a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 60.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 980,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 933,183 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

