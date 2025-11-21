Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.0150. Approximately 17,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 287,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIA shares. Oppenheimer set a $59.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 target price on Via Transportation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.42 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $93,662,000. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth about $40,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Via Transportation in the third quarter worth about $39,965,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

