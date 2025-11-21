InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 33,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 61,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.64 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. InnovAge has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InnovAge news, COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 119,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,123.30. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in InnovAge by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 365,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 222,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

