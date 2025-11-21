GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 106,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 37,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.02.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

