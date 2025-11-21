Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.80 and last traded at GBX 57.70. Approximately 9,290,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 3,597,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.