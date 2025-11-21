Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FTC Solar (FTCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2025 – FTC Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – FTC Solar was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

11/17/2025 – FTC Solar was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – FTC Solar had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – FTC Solar had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 689,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,213.56. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

