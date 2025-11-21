Anne Noonan Acquires 3,240 Shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Stock

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) Director Anne Noonan purchased 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.30 per share, for a total transaction of $250,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,452. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qnity Electronics Stock Performance
Q traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. 2,735,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,511. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $105.40.
Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Qnity Electronics Company Profile
Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.
