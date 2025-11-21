Anne Noonan Acquires 3,240 Shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Stock

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) Director Anne Noonan purchased 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.30 per share, for a total transaction of $250,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,452. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Q traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. 2,735,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,511. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Q shares. New Street Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

