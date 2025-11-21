Beth Wozniak Sells 4,137 Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,034.40. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.49. 4,005,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $229,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $151,265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

