Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,775. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $100.90. 19,177,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 362,314 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

