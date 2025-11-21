Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 580,000 Shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,706,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,219,575.84. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 580,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $759,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 533,300 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $677,291.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.28.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

