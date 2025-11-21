United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.64, for a total transaction of $1,898,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,703.20. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.82. 430,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,955. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $485.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,533,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

