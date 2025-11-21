United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.64, for a total transaction of $1,898,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,703.20. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.82. 430,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,955. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $485.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
