Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Director Sells $165,450.00 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gould sold 15,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 484,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,049.92. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,506. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 382,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

