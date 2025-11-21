Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $279,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 902,688 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,023.04. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.80. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

