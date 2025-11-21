Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) insider Joseph Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $279,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 902,688 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,023.04. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ELVN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.80. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

