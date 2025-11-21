Ernie Herrman Sells 24,363 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00.
TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of TJX stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.46. 10,086,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,420. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $152.58.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
