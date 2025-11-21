Insider Selling: American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Major Shareholder Sells 2,353,200 Shares of Stock

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Sowell sold 2,353,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $44,710,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,768,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,608,359. The trade was a 33.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of AII traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 500,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97.
American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000.
We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.
