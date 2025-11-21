Lawrence Kingsley Sells 300,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $7,149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,937,000. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of MIR traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $23.82. 5,388,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,465. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $6,396,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

