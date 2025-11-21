Reviewing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -9.29% 0.17% 0.07% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Genel Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $2.28 billion 0.60 -$34.11 million ($1.10) -8.10 Genel Energy $74.70 million 3.00 -$76.90 million N/A N/A

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vermilion Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.