Analyzing Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Cognyte Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $1.08 billion 1.38 -$667.20 million ($4.55) -2.40 Cognyte Software $350.63 million 1.67 -$12.05 million ($0.06) -133.67

Profitability

Cognyte Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -59.16% 0.39% 0.36% Cognyte Software -1.20% -2.05% -0.91%

Volatility and Risk

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lightspeed Commerce and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 2 12 5 0 2.16 Cognyte Software 1 2 1 0 2.00

Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $13.72, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.56%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Lightspeed Commerce.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

