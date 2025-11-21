Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.38. Approximately 10,155,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,710,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after acquiring an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

