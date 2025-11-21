Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.8624. 73,734,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 51,649,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

The company has a market cap of $390.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 22.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

