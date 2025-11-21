Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.47. Ondas shares last traded at $7.8330, with a volume of 26,684,561 shares changing hands.

ONDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ondas in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 444.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 91,732 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

