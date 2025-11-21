Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.7650. 1,365,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,219,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 18.1%

The firm has a market cap of $670.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 891.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 78.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,916,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,555 shares in the last quarter.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

