NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.59. 55,913,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 59,497,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.20 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3,282.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 42,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in NIO by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,066,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 129,487 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

