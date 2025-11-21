Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.7337. 8,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

SZGPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

