EastGroup Properties (EGP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $177.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/27/2025 – EastGroup Properties was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

10/27/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $207.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $179.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – EastGroup Properties is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – EastGroup Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

