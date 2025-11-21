Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $331.08 and last traded at $328.24. 8,890,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,407,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.77.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.68 and its 200 day moving average is $348.06. The stock has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $7,467,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $194,590,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 178,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

