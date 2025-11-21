Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $331.80 and last traded at $340.20. Approximately 29,618,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,329,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

