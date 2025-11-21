Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.31. Approximately 40,869,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,992,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

The company has a market cap of $442.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 421,760 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

