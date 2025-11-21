UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 2.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $323.84 and last traded at $319.40. Approximately 8,216,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 12,155,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

