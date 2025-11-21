CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $477.55 and last traded at $490.67. Approximately 3,052,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,450,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.93.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

