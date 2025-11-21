Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $53.64. 2,455,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,995,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete Research cut Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -766.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $963,326.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $96,927.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649.92. The trade was a 75.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth $315,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $625,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

