Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.59. 52,072,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 73,397,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rigetti Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.43.

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.Rigetti Computing's revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,589. This trade represents a 87.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,046. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 42.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 60.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 90,243 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

