SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.19. 88,939,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 64,639,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,805 shares of company stock worth $3,279,080. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,004,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.