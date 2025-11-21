QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 31,866,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 29,399,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Specifically, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,923 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $561,986.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 201,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $2,524,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,251,383 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,801.33. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 300.0% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 685.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.