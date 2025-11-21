Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 75,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 19,199 shares.The stock last traded at $307.3130 and had previously closed at $306.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biglari

Biglari Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.44 and a 200-day moving average of $301.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $646.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biglari by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth $453,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 111.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.