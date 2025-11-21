Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.30. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.3250, with a volume of 1,890,642 shares trading hands.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 11.8%

The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

