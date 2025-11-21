Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,596,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 4,428,437 shares.The stock last traded at $2.4050 and had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BFLY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 100,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $309,546.16. Following the sale, the director owned 1,140,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,221.56. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Carfora sold 112,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $301,304.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 265,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,208.45. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,628 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 1,012,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

