Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Strategy (MSTR)

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2025 – Strategy was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2025 – Strategy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $464.00 to $474.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Strategy had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $521.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Strategy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/31/2025 – Strategy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Strategy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $620.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Strategy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $697.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Strategy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $700.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Strategy was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Strategy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Strategy is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Strategy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Strategy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

9/27/2025 – Strategy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

