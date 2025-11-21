Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 30.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 4,419,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 877,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 30.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

