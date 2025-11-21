Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.33, but opened at $22.71. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 23,063 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

