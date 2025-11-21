Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 109,972,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 30,854,566 shares.The stock last traded at $6.7490 and had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONDS. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Ondas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Ondas Stock Up 7.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

