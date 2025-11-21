Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 and last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 720371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 106 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brickability Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 106.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

