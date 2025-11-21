Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.89, but opened at $41.43. Gold Fields shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 1,221,926 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. DJE Kapital AG grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after acquiring an additional 742,174 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 53.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.