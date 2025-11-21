Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50, with a volume of 1170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £208,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (6) EPS for the quarter.
Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.
