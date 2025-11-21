Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $343.44 and last traded at $342.1750, with a volume of 365301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.80.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 122,202 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 7,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

