Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 37000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.