Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 3,800,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 875,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Abcourt Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
