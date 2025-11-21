Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) & National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) Critical Comparison

National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

National Grid Transco has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Grid Transco and Ballard Power Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid Transco $17.48 billion 4.27 $3.70 billion N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $90.25 million 9.08 -$324.24 million ($0.40) -6.81

National Grid Transco has higher revenue and earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Grid Transco and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid Transco 0 5 4 1 2.60 Ballard Power Systems 6 11 0 0 1.65

National Grid Transco presently has a consensus price target of $80.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $2.11, indicating a potential downside of 22.44%. Given National Grid Transco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Grid Transco is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares National Grid Transco and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid Transco N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems -409.35% -21.52% -18.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of National Grid Transco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Grid Transco beats Ballard Power Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales. The UK Electricity System Operator segment provides balancing services for supply and demand of electricity on Great Britain’s electricity transmission system; and acts as an agent on behalf of transmission operators. The New England segment offers electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New England. The New York segment provides electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New York. The National Grid Ventures segment provides transmission services through electricity interconnectors and LNG importation at the Isle of Grain, as well as sale of renewables projects. The Other segment engages in the leasing and sale of commercial property, as well as insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications. It also engages in the delivery of services, including technology solutions, after sales services, and training; and provision of engineering services, product and systems integration services, and related technology transfer for a variety of PEM fuel cell applications. It operates in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Belgium, India, Taiwan, Spain, Norway, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

