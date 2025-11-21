DevvStream (DEVS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DevvStream to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DevvStream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 254 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 141.36%. Given DevvStream’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 -$12.07 million -0.51 DevvStream Competitors $42.00 million -$18.84 million 69.05

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DevvStream’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

DevvStream has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A N/A DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

DevvStream competitors beat DevvStream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

DevvStream Company Profile

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

