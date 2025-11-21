Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Financial Comparison

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Assa Abloy and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Assa Abloy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assa Abloy 9.57% 14.54% 6.81% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assa Abloy $14.20 billion 2.86 $1.48 billion $0.71 25.70 ICTS International $483.31 million 0.29 -$4.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Assa Abloy and ICTS International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Assa Abloy and ICTS International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assa Abloy 0 3 1 0 2.25 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Assa Abloy beats ICTS International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assa Abloy

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About ICTS International

(Get Free Report)

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling. It also provides above wing security services, such as security interviewing, behavior detection, and escort of valuables and weapons; and handling services. In addition, it offers below wing services, comprising ramp and door guarding, interior and exterior searches, catering and bag room guarding, and selectee search; cargo security services, which include cargo screening, explosives detection dogs, access control, and vehicle marshalling services; private charter flight and cargo security screening, catering and aircraft Security Screening, aircraft search, and employee screening services; general security services, which comprise security search and screening, access control, perimeter guarding/patrolling, security host and reception, and CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution services; and training/consulting/auditing services. Further, it offers aviation security technology, including New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information, and X-Check and I-Check that supports airline staff, security or filtering agents with customer processing; SaaS for identity verification and fraud prevention from physical and digital ID documents; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, equipment for passengers, and shuttle services to airline crews. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Assa Abloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assa Abloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.